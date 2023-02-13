Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding Videographer Reveals Backstory Behind The Duo's Viral Folded Hands Pic

Last week, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a beautiful wedding in Jaisalmer, the visuals of which left a lasting impression on everyone. In a recent interview, the highly regarded wedding videographer, Vishal Punjabi, shared his experience of working with a celebrity couple. He recalls that his initial meeting with Sidharth and Kiara was smooth and effortless, attributed to recommendations from mutual acquaintances.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Punjabi said, "Kiara was already a fan of my work, having seen four of her bridesmaids' weddings that I had filmed. And one of Sid's buddies was a technical director I worked with for years, so I had access to the couple and came pre-approved. It was smooth sailing from the get-go."

One of the standout features in the wedding video was the use of the popular song Ranjha from Shershaah, playing in the background. Vishal creatively rewrote the lyrics of the song to fit the event. "The selection of the song in the couple's video was a collaborative effort. Kiara and Sid were big fans of our style of combining music and visuals in our films and wanted something unique for their wedding video. They had a strong connection to the song Ranjha, which they had performed together in a previous project.

"However, the original lyrics were not quite fitting for a joyful wedding celebration. So, I got creative and rewrote the lyrics to convey a more upbeat and celebratory message, focusing on love, hope, and happiness. Kiara was thrilled with the new version and it was a perfect fit for the special day."

Another emotional moment captured in their wedding video was the scene of Sid and Kiara facing each other with their hands folded. Sharing the backstory behind the viral moment, Vishal divulged, "That moment really captures the essence of Kiara and Sid's relationship. They're both very grateful people, and I wanted to make sure that their wedding video reflected that. By folding their hands and facing each other, they are symbolising their commitment to each other and their promise to always be humble and loving."

He added, "We don't want to give away too much, nazar na lage. But we will say that this moment was carefully selected to embody the spirit of the day and the love that Kiara and Sid share. It's how a wedding video should end. It's also damn cute. I'm sure everyone that got married this season is kicking themselves for not doing something as cute."

Finally, revealing Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's reaction when they first saw their wedding video, Vishal Punjabi said that Kiara shed tears, while Sidharth had an ear-to-ear grin on his face.