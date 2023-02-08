Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding Pics Create THIS Record On Instagram In A Day

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple, who started dating while filming Shershaah, shared their first post-wedding photos late last night. These images quickly became the second most viewed celebrity wedding photos on Instagram after they were posted.

Celebrity wedding photos are a popular topic on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting to see their favourite stars on their special day. After a long wait, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally released their first photos as a married couple last night and they have been trending on Instagram ever since.

First posts of Sidharth and Kiara post wedding:

As per a report by Times Now, the first photos of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as a married couple, quickly became the second most viewed celebrity wedding photos on social media. In less than 24 hours, these photos were viewed 19.5 million times and counting by internet users.

As per the report, the popularity of celebrity wedding photos taken between 2021 and 2023 were researched and it showed that the most viewed photos are still those of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, with 20.4 million views.

The third highest-viewed celebrity wedding photos on social media belong to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. The photos of Suniel Shetty's daughter and the cricket player’s wedding have been seen 16.4 million times. The fourth position is held by the wedding photos of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha with 257,000 views.

The newlyweds Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting two receptions after their wedding on February 7. The first one will take place in Delhi on February 9 and the second one in Mumbai on February 12.

Many notable celebrities, such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar are expected to attend the Mumbai reception.