Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mumbai Reception Invite Goes Viral; Check Date, Time, Venue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married to each other in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The grand affair was attended by several B-town celebs including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ambanis and more. The couple held their wedding reception in Delhi on February 9, and now they are all set for their Mumbai reception which is all set to take place on February 12.

Pinkvilla obtained the wedding reception card of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani according which take event will take place in Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel on February 12. The invite reads, "Save the date."

On Friday, Kiara and Sidharth headed to their respective Instagram handles and shared a short clip from their wedding. The video saw the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress walking towards Sidharth Malhotra who was in teaser looking his bride. The clip also showed Kiara dancing and complementing Sidharth as he looked dapper in an ivory sherwani. Take a look:

Sharing her wedding pictures on Instagram, Kiara Advani wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The first pic saw the bride and groom joining hands in front of each other and they undoubtedly looked like 'match made in heaven'. In the second picture, Kiara could be seen looking at Sid with love as the later flaunts his million-dollar smile, while the third one had the Mission Majnu actor planting a kiss on her wife's cheek.

For their wedding day, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani which had golden embroidery all over it. He paired his look with golden-coloured turban and a heavy neckpiece. Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a pink-hued lehenga.