  • News
  • Entertainment
LIVE BLOG

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Today LIVE Updates: Suryagarh Palace Ready For Sid-Kiara's Haldi Ceremony

Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 09:23 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Today LIVE Updates: Suryagarh Palace Ready For Sid-Kiara's Haldi Ceremony

HIGHLIGHT

  1. Sidharth and Kiara Advani to get married today in a Punjabi wedding ceremony
  2. The couple's wedding got postponed by a day; from February 6 to February 7
  3. Sid and Kiara's pre-wedding festivities took place on February 5 and 6
  4. The duo will have their Haldi ceremony today, followed by a private wedding and a reception for the guests

Bollywood sweethearts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today. The duo, who fell in love during the filming of their movie Shershah, dated for a few years. The couple will be getting married today in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and Isha Ambani will be attending the wedding ceremony.

Here are all the updates from Sid-Kiara wedding:

07 February 2023
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.