09:23 AM
Morphed Pictures Of Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding
Inke bhi mandap pe heavy comedy karne ka din aa gaya.#KiaraSidharthwedding pic.twitter.com/yTxXDLYTIc— Justsaying (@WhyJustsaying) February 6, 2023
09:08 AM
Kiara Advani's Chooda And Mehendi Ceremony Done
According to reports, Kiara Advani's chooda ceremony and Mehendi ceremony are all done.
08:57 AM
Sid-Kiara's Haldi Venue All Set, Watch
Haldi Today#SidharthMalhotra#SidKiaraWedding#KiaraSidharthwedding#SidharthKiaraWedding#KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/FH1q0tAbuI— Ayush (@Ayushh_11) February 7, 2023
08:39 AM
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Sangeet Ceremony Details Out
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Sangeet Night Details Out, Special Performances By Bride's Family On Ranjha, Rang Saari And More
08:25 AM
Sidharth-Kiara Kept Mum About Their Wedding
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at their wedding venue in Jaisalmer on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the soon to-be married couple didn't speak to the media, the groom's brother and mother told paps that they were "excited".
08:11 AM
Tight Security At Sid-Kiara's Wedding VenueView this post on Instagram
07:59 AM
Kiara's Brother Gave A Special Performance For The Couple
Kiara Advani's younger brother Mishaal Advani gave a special performance at the grand sangeet event held on Monday night. The song was written and composed by Mishaal himself.
07:52 AM
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Itinerary Revealed
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Itinerary Revealed, From Welcome Lunch To Haldi At Sunset Patio; Deets Inside
07:45 AM
Sid-Kiara Wedding Today
It's happening!
After being postponed by a day, the wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be taking place today in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh fort.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Today LIVE Updates: Suryagarh Palace Ready For Sid-Kiara's Haldi Ceremony
Aanchal Sharma
- Sidharth and Kiara Advani to get married today in a Punjabi wedding ceremony
- The couple's wedding got postponed by a day; from February 6 to February 7
- Sid and Kiara's pre-wedding festivities took place on February 5 and 6
- The duo will have their Haldi ceremony today, followed by a private wedding and a reception for the guests
Bollywood sweethearts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today. The duo, who fell in love during the filming of their movie Shershah, dated for a few years. The couple will be getting married today in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and Isha Ambani will be attending the wedding ceremony.
Here are all the updates from Sid-Kiara wedding:
07 February 2023