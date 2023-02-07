Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Today LIVE Updates: Suryagarh Palace Ready For Sid-Kiara's Haldi Ceremony

Bollywood sweethearts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today. The duo, who fell in love during the filming of their movie Shershah, dated for a few years. The couple will be getting married today in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and Isha Ambani will be attending the wedding ceremony.

Here are all the updates from Sid-Kiara wedding: