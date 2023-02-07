Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: See First Pics Of Newlyweds As They Seek Blessings For Their New Journey Ahead

The wait is finally over as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's first few wedding pictures are finally out. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Sidharth and Kiara posted a series of pictures that saw them donning beautiful bridal outfits.

Kiara took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The first pic saw the bride and groom joining hands in front of each other and they undoubtedly looked like 'match made in heaven'. In the second picture, Kiara could be seen looking at Sid with love as the later flaunts his million-dollar smile, while the third one had the Mission Majnu actor planting a kiss on her wife's cheek.

On the other hand, Sidharth also shared some pictures on his Instagram handle. While the first two pics were same as that of Kiara, the last pic had Kiara planting a kiss on his cheek. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," he wrote in the caption.

For their wedding day, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani which had golden embroidery all over it. He paired his look with golden-coloured turban and a heavy neckpiece. Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a pink-hued lehenga. She completed her ensemble with diamond jewellery that was covered in green gemstones. The actress got her Kaleeras cutomized as it included stars and beautiful chains in it.