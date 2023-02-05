Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Security Strengthened At Jaisalmer Airport Before Ambani Family's Arrival

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love while filming Shershaah, are getting married on February 6. They will exchange vows at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with their family and friends from the entertainment industry in attendance.

On February 4, they were spotted arriving at the palace. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Karan Johar are among the celebrities who have flown to Jaisalmer to attend the wedding. The security team of the Ambani family has also been spotted at the Jaisalmer airport, preparing for their arrival.

Mukesh Ambani's security team spotted at Jaisalmer airport:

For the unversed, Kiara and Isha Ambani are BFFs. It has been reported that Isha might attend Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. The Ambani family's security team was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport, indicating that the entire family may attend the wedding. Cars were being prepared in anticipation of their arrival. Have a look!

After the video was posted on social media, a fan reacted to it saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are lucky people," while another noted, "Yaa it can be bcoz Isha Ambani and kiara advani are childhood friends."

Reportedly, before the wedding, the couple and their guests will participate in pre-wedding festivities. At the sangeet ceremony, they will perform on popular songs from their film Shershaah. It is expected that the couple will wear outfits designed by Manish Malhotra for their wedding. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see them in their wedding attire.

Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly established a "no phones" policy at their wedding, similar to other Bollywood couples such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. They have asked their guests not to share any photos from their wedding on social media.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will next be seen in Yodha, opposite Disha Patani. He was last seen in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet and Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, which is streaming on Netflix.