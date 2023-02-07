Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Sangeet Night Details Out, Special Performances By Bride’s Family On Ranjha, Rang Saari And More

The pre-wedding festivities of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani kickstarted on Monday afternoon with a special lunch for the guests. The duo’s wedding ceremony will be taking place today in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

On Monday evening, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Sangeet ceremony took place with close family members and friends in attendance. The duo’s Sangeet night was a fun affair with special performances by the guests.

According to a report in India Today, a special performance for the bride-to-be Kiara Advani was done by her family, where they danced to a number of chartbuster Bollywood songs including the likes of Gori Nal to Rangasari. “The function began with English songs before the attention shifted to Bollywood chartbusters. Songs such as Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji, and Patiala Peg were played at the festivities,” the report by India Today read.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding guests were reportedly served more than 100 dishes from 10 countries. The menu includes Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati cuisines.

According to reports, there will be more than 50 stalls for the wedding with 500 waiters. Each waiter has been assigned to one guest each. A lavish menu for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks has been prepared for guests.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never opened up about their relationship, but the duo’s love story reportedly began during the filming of their 2021-patriotic drama ‘Shershah’. Since then, the duo has been dating for a few years now. The couple has often been spotted going on vacations together and also make it a point to attend each others’ film screenings.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly be having a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony today, followed by a reception party for their guests. The duo will also be hosting a grand after wedding party for industry friends after they return from Rajasthan.