Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Ram Charan Invited? Bride And Groom To Perform On Kala Chashma, Bijlee

B-town's much-awaited wedding is around the corner. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be exchanging their wedding vows as man and wife on February 6, 2023. Ahead of this, reports claimed that Kiara's RC 15 co-star Ram Charan will also be a part of celebrations.

According to India Today, the sources revealed that Kiara has invited Ram Charan to attend her wedding in Jaisalmer. It appears that the actor also plans to be in attendance. This is nothing surprising as Kiara once called the RRR star as her 'close friend'.

Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara will not only dance on their hit numbers, but the playlist also includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee and more. A source close to Pinkvilla said, "Apart from the couple dancing on their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others."

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the Mission Majnu actor's family has been preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. The report claimed, "The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance."

On Thursday, a paparazzi account confirmed that the pre-wedding functions of the B-town couple will take place on 4th and 5th February, while the wedding will take place on 6th February, 2023. The guest list also includes Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more popular names of the industry. If reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will also attend the grand royal wedding.