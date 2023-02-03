Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Seemingly Confirms 'Big Fat Indian Wedding', Heads To Jaisalmer

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. On Thursday, a paparazzi account confirmed the same, stating that the pre-wedding functions will take place on 4th and 5th February, while the wedding will take place on 6th February, 2023. It is pertinent to note that Sidharth and Kiara have said nothing about their wedding so far.

Bollywood Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has seemingly confirmed the wedding. On Friday, Veena Nagda headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures on her Instagram Story. In the first story, she stated that she was heading to Rajasthan for a 'big fat Indian wedding." Take a look:

a new report in ETimes stated that the wedding will be attended by 100-125 guests which includes Sidharth and Kiara's close friends and family members. Around 80 apartments at an opulent palace in Jaisalmer have been reserved, so preparations are in full flow. Additionally, some 70 opulent cars have been reserved to transport guests.

The guest list also includes Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more popular names of the industry. If reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will also attend the grand royal wedding.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the Mission Majnu actor's family has been preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. The report claimed, "The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance."