Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Kangana Ranaut Says, 'We Rarely See Genuine Love In Movie Industry...'

B-town much-loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is all set to tie the knot on February 6, 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Ahead of the their highly-anticipated wedding, actress Kangana Ranaut has given a shoutout to the duo via her social media space.

On Friday, Kangana headed to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video featuring Kiara and Sidharth on the Stories section. The video saw the couple looking at each other with all love. The song, Teri Meri Gallan Hogi Mashhur, which is being played in the background, is from their hit movie, Shehshah.

Sharing the clip, the Manikarnika actress wrote in the caption, "How delightful is this couple…rarely we see genuine love in movie industry…they look divine together." She also tagged Sidharth and Kiara on her Instagram Story.

On Thursday, a paparazzi account confirmed that the pre-wedding functions of the B-town couple will take place on 4th and 5th February, while the wedding will take place on 6th February, 2023.

A new report in ETimes stated that the wedding will be attended by 100-125 guests which includes Sidharth and Kiara's close friends and family members. Around 80 apartments at an opulent palace in Jaisalmer have been reserved, so preparations are in full flow. Additionally, some 70 opulent cars have been reserved to transport guests.

The guest list also includes Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more popular names of the industry. If reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will also attend the grand royal wedding.