Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Groom-To-Be Arrives At Jaisalmer With Baaratis

Hours after Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also arrived at the Jaisalmer airport with his family. The actor left his Delhi residence in the afternoon. On Saturday, the Mission Majnu actor was spotted outside Jaisalmer airport in an all-black outfit. He sported a black sweatshirt which he paired with black joggers. Take a look:

Image: Viral Bhayani

His mother, Harshad Malhotra, and his brother were seen leaving the airport after him straight ahead is Suryagarh Palace, where they are going. Sid's father also joined them.

Image: Viral Bhayani

The family had departed for Jaisalmer from their home in Delhi in the late afternoon. Kiara Advani arrived in Jaisalmer in the late afternoon. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra accompanied her. A video went viral on social media which saw Kiara Advani taking an exit from Jaisalmer airport towards the venue. She looked mesmerizing in an all-white outfit which she styled with a pink stole. She completed the look with dark brown boots and a golden sling.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the Mission Majnu actor's family has been preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. The report claimed, "The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance."

For their wedding festivities, Sidharth and Kiara will not only dance on their hit numbers, but the playlist also includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee and more. A source close to Pinkvilla said, "Apart from the couple dancing on their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others."