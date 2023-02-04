Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Groom-To-Be All Set To Leave For Jaisalmer, Family Spotted Loading Luggage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the knot on February 6th in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The preparations are in full swing as on Saturday, the Mission Majnu actor's mom and his brother were spotted loading the luggage and seemingly, they are all set to head towards the wedding venue.

The paparazzi account, Instant Bollywood, shared a video on Instagram which saw Sid's mom giving instructions to the people who were loading the luggage. While she wore a casual fit, Sid's brother was papped wearing a brown leather jacket with a pair of denim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In another update, the bride-to-be has finally reached the wedding venue. A video went viral on social media which saw Kiara Advani taking an exit from Jaisalmer airport towards the venue. She looked mesmerizing in an all-white outfit which she styled with a pink stole. She completed the look with dark brown boots and a golden sling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Ace designer Manish Malhotra accompanied Kiara and as per reports, he is among the 100 people who have been invited to the royal wedding. If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will wear the outfits designed by the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The big fat Indian wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The guest list also includes Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ram Charan, and more popular names in the industry. Arrangements have already been done for the guests. Around 80 apartments at an opulent palace in Jaisalmer have been reserved, so preparations are in full flow. Additionally, some 70 opulent cars have been reserved to transport guests.