Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Groom's Father's Health Deteriorated Amid Sangeet Ceremony- Report

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's father Sunil Malhotra's health suddenly deteriorated during the Sangeet ceremony which took place on Monday, February 6 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. According to the reports by Times Of India, after the groom's father began to vomit, the family quickly called for emergency assistance and had a doctor check him out.

According to the sources by TOI, Sid's father was soon treated in his room and was stable after taking two hours of rest. Sidharth and Kiara also made the decision to keep the music playing for the guests at a low volume throughout this period. They then quickly resumed the Sangeet ceremony. The reports stated that his father is stable now and the sanget function went on till 2:30 am.

As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today, some visuals from the wedding venue went viral on social media. The clip featured band members, floral chhatris and a decked-up ghodi for the groom. The clip saw some men dressed in traditional pink outfits heading to the venue. They appear to be wearing pink and white, which could be the theme of the wedding.

According to India Today, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor performed on Baar Baar Dekho's song Kaala Chashma at the sangeet ceremony.

The family members of the bride and groom also danced to the tunes from their favourite movie, Shershaah. Kiara's brother, Mishaal, who is a rapper and musician, performed a special medley during the musical evening.