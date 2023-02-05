Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: From Rs 2 Crore Rooms To Stunning Décor, Unknown Facts About Suryagarh Hotel In Jaisalmer

Bollywood celebrities Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel in Rajasthan. According to IANS, the bride-to-be, Kiara, came on Mukesh Ambani's chartered plane around 1 pm on Saturday. She was accompanied by her parents, grandmother, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Groom-to-be, Sidharth Malhotra, too reached the city in the desert state at around 8.15 pm on Saturday evening. Around 100 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding.

What we know about the wedding venue:

As per a report by ETimes, the Suryagarh Hotel is situated approximately 16 km from Jaisalmer. The hotel was constructed in December 2010 by a Jaipur-based entrepreneur. Spread across approximately 65 acres, the hotel is constructed of yellow stones from Jaisalmer and is renowned globally for hosting destination weddings.

The hotel features a special area called Bawdi where the couple will exchange vows. This area was created specifically for wedding ceremonies. Four pillars surround the mandap. The hotel has two spacious gardens located by the lake and its large courtyard is considered one of the best locations for sangeet, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies.

The Suryagarh Hotel frequently hosts destination royal weddings. The cost of a one-day, non-alcoholic wedding in the months of April to September is reportedly around Rs 1.20 crore.

According to Etimes, during the tourist season from October to March, the hotel charges approximately Rs 2 crore per day for bookings. The fort-style building features intricate stone carvings and luxurious interiors. Guests are greeted with traditional Rajasthani hospitality at the hotel.

The hotel features 84 rooms and 92 bedrooms, as well as amenities such as two large gardens, an artificial lake, a gym, an indoor pool, villas, and two big restaurants.

Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly established a "no phones" policy at their wedding, similar to other Bollywood couples such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. They have asked their guests not to share any photos from their wedding on social media.