Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: First Video From Couple's Sangeet Ceremony Out | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The celebrations leading up to the wedding have already begun. Video of the decorated location has found its way to the Internet and is currently going viral on social media ahead of their sangeet ceremony. In the video, the venue can be seen decked up in chandeliers and bright pink sitting spaces.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

The bride and groom were photographed with their family at the Jaisalmer airport earlier on Sunday. Sidharth was seen wearing an all-black outfit, along with a black cap and white sneakers. Kiara, on the other hand, donned a white suit, and a pink shawl and looked radiant. If rumours are to be believed, the pair will wear wedding clothes by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Lakshmi Lehr, a famous stylist, may dress the future bride for the lavish event.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra will attend the couple's wedding. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kiara brother, Mishaal Advani, will perform a special song for the couple during their sangeet ceremony. Mishaal is a rapper, composer, and music director and released his debut track, Know My Name, in November 2022.

The playlist for the bride and the groom’s Big day features songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others. Kiara and Sid will also dance to Raatan Lambiyaan, a romantic ballad from their film Shershaah, during which they fell in love with each other.

Sidharth and Kiara have also reportedly established a "no phones" policy at their wedding, similar to other Bollywood couples such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. They have asked their guests not to share any photos from their wedding on social media.