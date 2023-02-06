Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Fans Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes Ahead Of D-Day

Fans are ecstatic and have inundated social media with funny memes and videos ever since they got to know about Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding date.

The couple is set to tie the knot in the first week of February in Jaisalmer. Notable figures in the Bollywood industry, such as Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, have been invited to the wedding. Reports indicate that the couple is planning a grand traditional Punjabi wedding celebration later.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first glimpse of the bride and groom and have taken to social media to share numerous wedding memes, similar to those that were created for other high-profile Bollywood weddings such as those of Vicky-Katrina, Ranveer-Deepika, and Ranbir-Alia. One Twitter user wrote, "Pandit ji says to Sidharth Malhotra: Your fate is to marry Alia. Meanwhile, Sidharth: Which Alia?"

*Kiara, Sidharth announce wedding date*



Viral bhayani, Pinkvilla, Filmfare and other bollywood journalists : pic.twitter.com/XTJobciiv0 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 3, 2023

Another fan created a meme about how all the Bollywood journalists are rushing to Jaisalmer airport for Kiara and Sidharth's wedding. The meme featured a picture of Sidharth and a caption that read, "Kuch nahi bro, ghar wale ne bola tha dil laga ke padai krna. Sidharth be like: Dil tho laga liya, abb padai kabb karu?"

While some fans celebrated the news of the wedding with memes, others were disappointed. One fan posted a picture of Sidharth Malhotra with the caption, "Alexa, play 'Channa Mereya' for the heartbroken fangirls."

As per reports, the Bollywood couple started dating while working on the movie Shershaah. It is said that they will be following a "no phone policy" during their wedding.

On the work front, Sidharth will next feature in Yodha and Adal Badal. Kiara, on the other hand, has Satyaprem Ki Katha and RC15 slated for release this year.