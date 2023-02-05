Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Date Changed? Here's What We Know

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot, and their friends and family have already reached Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to attend their wedding. However, as per the latest reports, there have been some changes made to the originally planned schedule for the wedding functions.

There is speculation that the order of events has been altered. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple began on February 5. Originally, the wedding was expected to take place on February 6, but it is now being reported that the big day will be on February 7. The Haldi ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding Hindu ritual, is scheduled to occur on the morning of February 6.

Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, the Ambanis, and other VVIPs, are in attendance at the wedding. To accommodate the guests, 84 rooms have been reserved, and 70 luxury vehicles have been rented.

Amid all the news about the upcoming grand wedding, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kiara Advani's brother, Mishaal Advani, will perform a special song for the couple during their sangeet ceremony. Mishaal is a rapper, composer, and music director and released his debut track, Know My Name, in November 2022.

The wedding festivities has begun at the popular Suryagarh Palace, a top destination for royal weddings in India. The couple are likely to take their wedding vows in the Bawdi, a special place within the palace. According to a source quoted by India Today, "A special performance has been organised by family members for the couple. Apart from the couple dancing to their hit numbers, the playlist for the evening includes Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, and Nachne De Saare, among others."

Talking about the couple's wedding venue, the Suryagarh Hotel frequently hosts destination royal weddings and charges approximately Rs 2 crore per day for bookings. The fort-style building features intricate stone carvings and luxurious interiors. Guests are greeted with traditional Rajasthani hospitality at the hotel.