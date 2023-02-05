Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride's Brother Mishaal To Sing A Special Song For Couple

Rajasthan is about to host another celebrity wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, which will be the first Bollywood wedding of 2023 in the state. The duo will tie the knot on February 6, in Jaisalmer's Surryagarh hotel, with only family and close industry friends in attendance.

Amid all the news about the upcoming grand wedding, Bollywood Hungama reported that Kiara Advani's brother, Mishaal Advani, will perform a special song for the couple during their sangeet ceremony. Mishaal is a rapper, composer, and music director and released his debut track, Know My Name, in November 2022.

The bride and groom will also be performing on their big day. The playlist for the ceremonies features songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane, Nachne De Saare, among others. Kiara and Sid will also dance to Raatan Lambiyaan, a romantic ballad from their film Shershaah, during which they fell in love with each other.

According to reports, approximately 100 guests, including Shahid Kapoor who co-starred with Kiara in Kabir Singh, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra, are expected to attend the wedding festivities.

Sidharth and Kiara have also reportedly established a "no phones" policy at their wedding, similar to other Bollywood couples such as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. They have asked their guests not to share any photos from their wedding on social media.

As per a report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting a wedding reception on February 12, to which not only Bollywood celebrities but also members of the media will be invited.