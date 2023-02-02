Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Big Punjabi Ceremony In Rajasthan To Grand Reception In Mumbai; All We Know So Far

Bollywood’s one of the most popular couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly all set to tie the knot next week. The duo, who have been dating for a few years now, will have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close family and friends.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra arrived in his home city, Delhi, to reportedly look after the final round of preparations by himself. Rumors are rife that the to-be groom will be spending time with his family here before jetting off along with them from Delhi to Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani too was spotted paying a late night visit to ace designer Manish Malhotra. Reportedly, the designer has designed the wedding outfits for both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and the ‘Govind Naam Mera’ actor was there for last minute fittings.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will take place in Suryagarh fort in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. “Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs,” a report on India Today.in cited a source as saying.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding will reportedly take place on February 6, 2023. The ceremony will be a big Punjabi affair with only close family and friends in attendance. The duo will also host haldi, sangeet and mehendi functions before their wedding. The pre-wedding festivities will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5.

Before their wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in Dubai and discussed their wedding details, sangeet performances and song playlists with their friends. The duo will be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai after coming back from Rajasthan.