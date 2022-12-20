Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Tie The Knot This Year? 'Shershaah' Actor Has This To Say

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's impending wedding have been the topic of discussion for a while now. However, they have not given any confirmed their relationship yet.

The two stars, who featured alongside each other in the 2021 movie Shershaah, have become everyone's favourite, and their fans have been hoping for the couple to get together in real life too.

Reportedly, the two started dating while working on Vishnuvardhan's movie and finally the Student Of The Year actor has reacted to his wedding rumours with Kiara.

Sidharth, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming spy-thriller movie, Mission Majnu, with Rashmika Mandanna, told Fever FM host Supriya, the one rumour that he would like to set straight is, "That I am getting married this year," causing Rashmika to chuckle. However, his response left fans perplexed and they speculated if Sidharth has confirmed his marriage in 2023.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla broke the news that Sidharth and Kiara have been looking for wedding destinations for a while and have contacted Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, which is also where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot.

A source informed, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped."

Sidharth and Kiara also addressed the rumours of their romance, when they featured on different episodes of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. The duo intimated that they are in a relationship.

On the work front, Sidharth's Mission Majnu is slated for release on January 20, 2023 on Netflix. The actor also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipeline. Indian Police Force also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar's comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Next she will be seen in Sameer Vidwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan, and Shankar's RC15 opposite Ram Charan.