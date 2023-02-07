Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Host Delhi Reception On Feb 9? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a picturesque wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple exchanged vows in front of their families and friends. However, the festivities are not over yet, as they are planning to have two reception events, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.

Delhi Reception:

As per report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara, who recently got married, will fly directly from Jaisalmer to Delhi on a private jet. They will arrive in Delhi tomorrow, February 8, and head to Sidharth's home in the capital city. The couple will hold a reception in Delhi on February 9 and return to Mumbai on February 10.

Mumbai Reception:

The newly married couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai on February 12, inviting their industry colleagues and the media to attend.

According to a source, quoted by India Today, "Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on February 12. Not just that, they will be inviting the media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who have supported their journey."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married. They tied the knot in a daytime ceremony in Jaisalmer, attended by their families and friends. The couple will make their union official by releasing their wedding photo, and it is expected that they will follow the recent trend by posting a picture of the sunset.

Earlier, paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani, posted a video on Instagram that showed the ghori exiting the wedding venue. The audio in the video captured people shouting, "Shadi Ho Gai" (the wedding is over). The man accompanying the horse, also confirmed that the couple is now officially married.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Johar too shared some images from the wedding venue. Have a look.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating on the sets of Shershaah, which was their first film together. Their relationship has gotten a lot of attention since then.