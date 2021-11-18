New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday revealed the promo of the first-ever action film 'Yodha' under Dharma Productions. Yodha will feature Sidharth Malhotra as the lead character. The movie will get released on November 11 in the year 2022.

The first look at the project comes in a day after Karan announced the project. He took his Instagram and shared the first look of the film.

“After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas near you on 11th November 2022.”

Followed by the first look of the teaser, Karan also revealed the director's name and shared two posters from the movie.

Sharing the movie poster from Yodha, Karan wrote, "Yodha is coming to hijack your screens on 11th November 2022. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Stay tuned, because our female leads will be announced soon!”

Karan has told in his tweet that the female leads will be announced soon. However, if reports are to be believed, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani will be seen in the female lead roles.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Karan had teased fans with the short clip of the project taking to his social media and mentioning that this will be the first-ever action film made under the banner of his own Dharma Productions.

“Dharma Productions is all set to announce their first-ever action franchise film! Stay tuned, big announcement coming up tomorrow!" wrote Karan while doing the announcement.

Posted By: Ashita Singh