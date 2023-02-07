Sidharth Malhotra Ties Knot With Kiara Advani, Karan Johar Papped In Shimmery Outfits | IN PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married now. The couple tied the knot today, on February 7, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The grand affair was attended by their family members and close friends from the movie business. The Ambanis were also in the guest list of the 'Big Fat Punjabi Wedding'. The Wikipedia has also declared Sid and Kiara as Man and Wife.

Pictures from the Suryagarh Palace went viral on social media which saw bride and groom's family members and friends standing on the terrace. Take a look:

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is among the attendees at the wedding, was papped at the palace. According to the pics, KJo donned shimmery outfit for the grand affair.

Some other family members of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also clicked at the wedding venue.

Sid and Kiara's wedding didn't appear to be a private event. The who's who of Bollywood, business, and more were present at the extravagant and royal wedding held at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Names like Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani attended the wedding.