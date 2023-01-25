Sidharth Malhotra-Shilpa Shetty Wrap Shoot For Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ In Style | Watch

Shilpa Shetty announced the shoot wrap of Rohit Shetty's action web series 'Indian Force Police' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. Posing with the director of the series in a slow-motion avatar, Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty were seen wrapping the shoot in style.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to update a short clip where she and Rohit Shetty can be seen walking in the swag with the cast and crew in the backdrop walking towards the camera, where she penned down a long caption, calling the crew as her 'dream team.'

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "It's good to have an end to the journey, BUT it's the 'Journey' that matters in the end. Thank you, Team @rohitshettyproductionz for making this journey so memorable. It's a WRAP on #IndianPoliceForce @itsrohitshetty, had such a blassstttt literally SHETTTYYYYYYYY! I can now add a tick to my bucket list!!

She further tagged several members of her team and wrote, "@mayyanktaandon, @sushwanth, @magicsneya, @vidhighodgaonkar, @sanchitbedre, @annagupta23, @mehekshetty for being the dream team… After a few broken cars and bones, we are all stronger than ever (bicep emoji). Can't wait for you guys to see this labour of love/action sooooonnnn only on @primevideoin."

In the shared clip, Shilpa Shetty was seen in style donning a black outfit with casual shoes where she kept her hair down and wore dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty was also seen in the video wearing a blue shirt and dark blue pants with dark sunglasses and white sneakers.

Taking over the comment section, one social media user wrote, "Yeah, what a swag walk, my Shilpa… you are a fire." Another social media user wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team, Shilpa mam, waiting for your sherni look." While another user wrote, "Congratulations! ma'am! We are so proud of you, and cannot wait for this one." "The power of Shetty's! God bless you", wrote another social media user.

The upcoming web series titled 'India Police Force' stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in prominent roles. The series is helmed by action director Rohit Shetty and will be released on Amazon Prime Video.