Sidharth Malhotra Shies Away When Asked About His Marriage Plans With Kiara Advani At A Delhi Wedding | WATCH

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently graced a wedding, videos, and pics of which have been doing rounds on social media. Actress-model Aarti Khetarpal headed to her Instagram handle and shared some beautiful pictures from her brother Luv Bansal and Nandini Gupta’s wedding ceremony. During the ceremony, the host also teased the Shershah actor about his alleged wedding Kiara Advani.

Sharing some glimpses from the wedding, Aarti wrote in the caption, "Bringing our very own Delhi boy @sidmalhotra at my dearest @lovebansal @nandini.15 ‘s engagement to begin our family’s biggggggggg fat Indian wedding."

The pics saw Sidharth dancing with the groom and bride and their members. The clip saw him saying, "Delhi ki shaadiyon ki baat he kuch aur hai," Sidharth then changed the topic and shifted everyone's attention to the couple as the host on stage asked, "Delhi ka ladka or iski bhi hone wali hai shadi."

According to a report by ETimes, Bollywood's much-adored couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are all set to tie the not on February 6, 2022. The latest buzz is that the Shershah co-stars will tie the knot in Jaisalmer.

The sources revealed to ETimes that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will take place in February. "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," said the source.

The source further revealed that the couple will have a royal wedding reminiscent of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding. "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," said the source. Adding to it, a heightened security staff has been arranged as the wedding will take place behind closed doors.