New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Malhotra has won millions of hearts with his outstanding performance in Vishnuvardhan's 'Shershaah'. The film was based on martyr Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. Now, once again the actor has managed to make headlines for his recent Instagram post.



The Shershaah actor took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable video wherein he can be seen enacting one of the scenes from the film with his cute little fan, Shivani. The video is making rounds over the internet and is widely adored by fans. Sidharth captioned the video as, “Meet little Kiara as Dimple. #shershaahreels @shivani.j.khanna #shershaah”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)



On the other hand, the cute munchkin has definitely nailed Kiara's dialogues and has created a buzz over the internet. Shivani is the same girl whose video of enacting Kiara's funeral scene from the movie went viral.



The video has so far garnered 1.3 million like and 12.7 lakh comments till now. Meanwhile, fans have spammed the comment section as one wrote, “Oh my my so much cuteness Heart skipped a beat !!!!” while another fan commented, “Oh really..wow..sid it's really sweet of you meeting Lil dimple.” Apart from fans, Sidharth’s co-actor Kiara Advani has also commented over his reel, as she dropped heart and awestruck emojis in the comments section.



Fans have loved the sizzling chemistry of Sidharth and Kiara and Sidharth is grabbing all the eyeballs for his rumoured relationship with her.



“I think even personally, there is a sense of regularness to her, which we both connect on. I am a boy who is from Delhi and I am not connected to the industry per se, but now have been here for many years. She has been working for a couple of years as well. We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that’s what we connect on,” Sidharth as quoted by ETimes said.



While talking about Sidharth's work front then the actor will be next seen in ‘Thank God’ and ‘Mission Majnu’.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen