Sidharth Malhotra Posts Video With Rohit Shetty, Calls Him 'OG Rockstar'| Watch

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra Instagrammed a clip of director Rohit Shetty with his right hand fully bandaged. For the unversed, the director had suffered an injury while filming a vehicle action scene in Hyderabad.

Sidharth, who will be playing the lead role in Rohit's forthcoming television series Indian Police Force, also shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect.”

Watch the video here:

Talking about Sidharth, reportedly, the Student Of The Year actor is all set to tie the knot with Kiara Advani on February 6. Although the Shershaah stars have been mum on the subject, various reports indicate that they are planning to get married in a spectacular ceremony in Rajasthan. In the midst of all, the actor was recently, spotted dancing at the nuptials of actor Aarti Khetarpal's brother, Love Bhansal, in Delhi.

In the pictures and videos that have now gone viral on social media, Sidharth was seen dancing with the bride, Aarti, and other people. In one of the videos, the host, calling him hot, also teased Sidharth about his impending wedding, after which, the actor shyly walked away.

View the pictures and videos here:

Bollywood celebrities have always stayed out of the spotlight when it comes to their romantic relationships, yet they are frequently seen travelling together. They were photographed travelling back to Mumbai together after ringing in the new year in Dubai.

Despite the fact that Sidharth and Kiara have not yet made their wedding news official, a report from India Today has revealed some of the names on the guestlist.

According to the portal, Sidharth and Kiara put down their guests jointly, including some well-known directors and producers from the industry. According to reports, a number of their co-stars, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rakul Preet Singh, have been invited to their wedding, in addition to Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi.

Reportedly, the pair has planned a grandiose wedding celebration for their close friends in the entertainment business and The Suryagarh, a five-star hotel in Jaisalmer, has been reserved for four days for the ceremony.