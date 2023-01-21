Sidharth Malhotra On Comparison Of Mission Majnu With Raazi: 'It's Not A Bad Thing At All'

Sidharth Malhotra has started the year on a high note with his latest film 'Mission Majnu'. The movie revolves around an Indian spy who goes to Pakistan for a mission. However, the audience was quick to point out the similarity between the storyline of Mission Majnu and Alia Bhatt's Raazi. Recently, Sidharth talked about the comparison between the two films.

While speaking to Film Companion about the same, Sidharth said that he doesn't feel the comparison between the film is an alarming thing.

“It is never a bad thing if people are trying to find a reference point for a film. It (Raazi) is a good film. It doesn’t feel like it the comparison is such an alarming thing. Yes, the elements on the outer periphery seeing the trailer might look similar. It is in the same decade and has similar elements, but I think the experience is completely different. It is only fair to speak to people once they see the film… I think it’s fair. Comparison with a good film is always welcome, it is not a bad thing at all,” he told Film Companion.

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, Kumud Mishra and Rajit Kapur. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the movie is streaming on Netflix.

Mission Majnu was earlier supposed to release in theatres but got delayed several times. The makers later decided to move forward with the OTT release.

Reportedly, Sidharth will reunite with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani for a romantic comedy film. According to a report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's next film is titled 'Adal Badal'. However, the movie has been reportedly shelved. There is no official announcement about the project as of now.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, along with Disha Patani. He was last seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet.