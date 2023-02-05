Sidharth Malhotra's Mother Confirms Sid-Kiara's Wedding, Says She Is 'Excited' To Have Kiara As 'Bahu'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently the talks of the town ever since the news of their wedding surfaced. The couple's families have already arrived at Jaisalmer. Moreover, their friends from the industry Karan Johar, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have also reached the city. While talking to the paparazzi at the airport, Sidharth's mother expressed her excitement about her son's wedding.

Paparazzi asked Sidharth's mother how she is feeling about having Kiara as her bahu. She said, "Bahut excited hai". Then, Sidharth's brother said, "We are all excited."

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

As per the latest reports, Sidharth and Kiara will have a no-phones policy at their wedding. A similar thing was done by other Bollywood couples including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif and others.

Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly asked their guests not to post any pictures on social media from their wedding.

Meanwhile, the wedding ceremonies will happen from February 4 to 6. Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly have a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding will have about 100 guests.

It has also been reported that Sid and Kiara will host a reception party in Delhi and Mumbai after their wedding. The same thing was done by Ranveer-Deepika and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen opposite each other in the film 'Shershaah' and were seen as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, along with Disha Patani. He was last seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. He was also seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, which is streaming on Netflix.