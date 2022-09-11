Sidharth Malhotra Lands In Kullu To Shoot For Yodha, Shares Mesmerising Video | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra is among those actors who made his name in the industry without having a background. The actor has turned the tables with his performance in his debut film Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. Over the period of years, the actress has appeared in several movies including Ek Villain, Brothers, Ittefaq, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Baar Baar Dekho. Now, the actor is all set to enthrall his fans with his upcoming film Yodha. The actor on Sunday updated his fans that he has commenced another shooting schedule for his film by sharing the video from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a video of him landing in Kullu as he began the shoot of his upcoming Yodha. The movie is set to hit the release of big screen on November 11, and also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pivotal role. Helmed by Sagar Ambre, and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar. The movie is the first aerial of Dharma Productions. Back in 2021, Sidharth shared the teaser of Yodha on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture shared by Sidharth here:

Meanwhile, Sidharth is all set to enthrall fans with his next release of Thank God. The actor will share the screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

The movie is set to hit the big screens on October 25, 2022, and it will coincide with Diwali. The movie will also witness a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. Sidharth has always proved his metal in the industry and fans are egarly waiting for his film to hit the big screens.

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth's work front, the actor will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. Sid will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The series will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime.