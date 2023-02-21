Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Song ‘Ranjha’ Officially Released On YouTube | Watch

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in an intimate affair at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. Their wedding pictures came straight out of a fairytale as the couple stunned everyone with their attires looking gorgeous.

Days after the wedding, the duo released their wedding video, in which Kiara Advani was seen walking down the aisle in a pink-ivory lehenga and Sidharth Malhotra was seen waiting for his bride. The lyrics of the song were rewritten for the couple from their film 'Shershaah' as the duo started dating after they met on the sets of the film.

The video and the song became so popular that it is now officially released on YouTube by Sony Music India, titled 'Ranjha' Sid x Kiara version. The lyrics, beats, and composition of the song will take you back to the couple's reel to a real journey. In only 2 hours after its release, the song is already a hit gaining 15 thousand views and 2.4K likes on YouTube.

The wedding cinematographer of the couple took to his Instagram handle to share the wedding video of Sidharth and Kiara and also shared an interesting story about the song being rewritten as it was actress Kiara Advani's wish to do so.

The wedding cinematographer wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on 'Ranjha', which is their song. "But it's a sad song!" I argued. "But it's our song!" She maintained it! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone's dreams came true!"