Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding Pics Record The Highest Likes On Instagram, Surpassed Vicky-Katrina And Alia-Ranbir

Newlywed Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in a much-guarded wedding in Jaisalmer, dropping the first set of pictures on the 7th of February. The couple's wedding post consisting of three pictures has received more than 13.48 million likes, beating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pictures which held the record until now.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared their first wedding pic and added the caption, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai". We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." While her post is the most liked Indian post on Instagram now, Sidharth's post is a little behind with over 10 million.

Next in line Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at their Bandra home in a private ceremony, where Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

The post further read, "With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." Her Instagram post received around 13.19 million likes.

Third, in position is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding post having around 12.62 million likes on Instagram. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's royal wedding in Jodhpur was also a hit talk of the town, where the picture received around 6.1 million likes on Instagram. On the list, we have another 'Student Of The Year' lead, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal's wedding picture received 5.73 million likes on Instagram.

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding pictures received immense praise and gained 3.44 million likes on Instagram. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding pictures never made it to the list, as the actress deleted all her older posts and started a fresh account.