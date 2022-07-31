Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's Photos From Dubai Go Viral On Social Media | See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were loved by the audience for their chemistry in Shershaah and their fans still praise the duo for their stellar performances. The Shershaah couple has been rumoured dating for a while and their pictures and videos together have also surfaced on social media many times. On the occasion of Kiara's birthday, some pictures of Kiara and Sidharth have surfaced on social media again.

In the pictures, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing with a fan in Dubai.

Earlier, a video of Sidharth and Kiara dancing together at Karan Johar's party also went viral. In the video, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen dancing together to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Jumma Chumma, and they also hugged each other at the end.

It was also rumoured that the duo has parted ways. However, they were seen together at Arpita Khan's Eid party.

On the work front, Kiara gave back-to-back blockbusters at the box office. Kiara was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The movie earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Moreover, her recent film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The movie starred Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul as well. She will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has started shooting for Rohit Shetty's directed web series 'Indian Police Force'. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi have also joined the star cast. He will star in Mission Majnu, along with Rashmika Mandanna. He will star opposite Disha Patani in the action film Yodha. Both the actors have wrapped up shooting for the film. He will reunite with Rakul Preet Singh for Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn.