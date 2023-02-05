-
11:40 AM
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor At Airport Ahead Of Sid-Kiara Wedding
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
-
11:28 AM
Karan Johar Spotted At Airport Ahead Of Sid-Kiara Wedding
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani
-
11:03 AM
Sidharth And Kiara will reportedly have no phones policy
Read: Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Have 'No-Phones Policy'? Here's What We Know
-
10:25 AM
Kiara's Birthday Wish For SidharthView this post on Instagram
-
09:52 AM
Kiara, Sid Groove On Their Song 'Ranjha'View this post on Instagram
-
09:20 AM
Sid and Kiara during the promotions of ShershaahView this post on Instagram
-
09:16 AM
5 Times Kiara Advani Gave Outfits Inspiration For Bridesmaids
In Pics: 5 Times Kiara Advani Gave Outfits Inspiration For Bridesmaids
-
08:59 AM
Best Moments Of Sid And Kiara
In Pics | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 5 Times Shershaah Couple Impressed Fans With Their Chemistry
-
08:49 AM
Sid-Kiara reach Jaisalmer with their families
LIVE BLOG
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Spotted At Airport Ahead Of Wedding
Simran Srivastav
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 11:36 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made their fans excited after the reports of their wedding surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the two will get married in Jaisalmer. While Kiara reached the wedding venue in the late afternoon, Sidharth arrived with his family members at the Jaisalmer airport around evening.
05 February 2023