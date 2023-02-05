  • News
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Spotted At Airport Ahead Of Wedding

Simran Srivastav
Sun, 05 Feb 2023 11:36 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made their fans excited after the reports of their wedding surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the two will get married in Jaisalmer. While Kiara reached the wedding venue in the late afternoon, Sidharth arrived with his family members at the Jaisalmer airport around evening.

05 February 2023
