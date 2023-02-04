-
02:15 PM
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra dance at Karan Johar's birthday
Omg precious #SidharthMalhotra #kiaraadvani #sidkiara pic.twitter.com/RvQeTKPInV— (@loveSidkiara1) May 31, 2022
-
02:03 PM
After Kiara, her family arrives at Jaisalmer
Image Credits: Viral Bhayani
-
01:55 PM
Manish Malhotra With Sidharth And Kiara On New Years 2023View this post on Instagram
-
01:47 PM
Sidharth, Kiara in BTS from ShershaahView this post on Instagram
-
01:11 PM
Kiara Advani Arrives At Jaisalmer With Manish Malhotra
(Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal)
-
12:59 PM
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani During Promotions of 'Shershaah'View this post on Instagram
-
12:24 PM
Kiara Advani's Birthday Wish For Sidharth MalhotraView this post on Instagram
-
12:11 PM
Kiara Advani leaves for Jaisalmer
More In News
-
India
-
'Could Yield Positive Results,' Says SP Maurya On Ramcharitmanas Row; Daughter Sanghamitra Distances HerselfIndia
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Is John Abraham Aka Jim Alive In Pathaan? Shah Rukh Khan Answers This Fan Theory In 'Ask SRK' SessionEntertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Live Updates: Bride-To-Be Kiara Advani Arrives At Jaisalmer With Manish Malhotra and Her Family
Simran Srivastav
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:25 PM IST
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 02:25 PM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made their fans excited after the reports of their wedding surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the two will get married in Jaisalmer. Recently, Kiara was seen leaving for Jaisalmer and waved while looking at the cameras. They will reportedly have a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding will have about 100 guests. According to several reports, the two will wear outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. After their wedding, Sid and Kiara are likely to host a reception party in Delhi and Mumbai.
04 February 2023