Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Live Updates: Bride-To-Be Kiara Advani Arrives At Jaisalmer With Manish Malhotra and Her Family

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have made their fans excited after the reports of their wedding surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the two will get married in Jaisalmer. Recently, Kiara was seen leaving for Jaisalmer and waved while looking at the cameras. They will reportedly have a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding will have about 100 guests. According to several reports, the two will wear outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. After their wedding, Sid and Kiara are likely to host a reception party in Delhi and Mumbai.