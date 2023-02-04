Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Groom-To-Be Heads To Jaisalmer; Kiara Already Arrived

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are touted as one of the most adored couples in the B-town industry. On Saturday afternoon, the bride-to-be arrived at the wedding venue in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Now, a paparazzi account shared a video that saw Sidharth Malhotra leave for Jaisalmer.

In the video, the Mission Majnu actor could be seen donning an all-black outfit as he heads to the wedding venue. "Shaadi K Liy Ghar Se Nilke Dulhe Raja Sidharth," read the caption of the post. Take a look:

Earlier, in the day, mom and his brother were spotted loading the luggage and seemingly, they are all set to head toward the wedding venue. The paparazzi account, Instant Bollywood, shared a video on Instagram which saw Sid's mom giving instructions to the people who were loading the luggage. While she wore a casual fit, Sid's brother was papped wearing a brown leather jacket with a pair of denim.

In another update, the bride-to-be has finally reached the wedding venue. A video went viral on social media which saw Kiara Advani taking an exit from Jaisalmer airport towards the venue. She looked mesmerizing in an all-white outfit which she styled with a pink stole. She completed the look with dark brown boots and a golden sling.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra accompanied Kiara and as per reports, he is among the 100 people who have been invited to the royal wedding. If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will wear the outfits designed by the ace designer Manish Malhotra.