Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Have 'No-Phones Policy'? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's fans are over the moon as the two are finally at Jaisalmer with their families for their wedding. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied their wedding yet. As per the latest reports, Sidharth and Kiara will have a no-phones policy at their wedding.

A similar thing was done by other Bollywood couples including Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif and others. Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly asked their guests not to post any pictures on social media from their wedding.

According to reports, the wedding ceremonies will happen from February 4 to 6. Sidharth and Kiara will reportedly have a private wedding with only close friends and family present and the wedding will have about 100 guests.

The families of Sidharth and Kiara have already reached Jaisalmer. Kiara was seen at the airport with designer Manish Malhotra. According to several reports, the two will wear outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

It has also been reported that Sid and Kiara will host a reception party in Delhi and Mumbai after their wedding. The same thing was done by Ranveer-Deepika and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Talking about the guest list of the wedding, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have reportedly been invited to the wedding. Apart from Shahid, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan are expected to attend the wedding as well.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen opposite each other in the film 'Shershaah' and were seen as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema respectively.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha, along with Disha Patani. He was last seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. He was also seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, which is streaming on Netflix.