Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani To Have A Grand Wedding In Jaisalmer; Date, Venue Revealed: Report

The wedding season in the B-town industry has not ended yet. According to a report by ETimes, Bollywood's much-adored couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are all set to tie the not on February 6, 2022. The latest buzz is that the Shershah co-stars will tie the knot in Jaisalmer.

The sources revealed to ETimes that Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will take place in February. "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," said the source.

The source further revealed that the couple will have a royal wedding reminiscent of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding. "The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security," said the source. Adding to it, a heightened security staff has been arranged as the wedding will take place behind closed doors.