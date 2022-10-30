Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani To Get Married In December 2022? Here's What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and the rumours around their wedding are also going around in the industry. However, the two have neither confirmed nor denied these rumours. As per the latest reports, Sidharth and Kiara have locked their wedding date.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the two are expected to get married in December 2022.

"Yes, the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December for their nuptials. Though neither side is open to talking about the impending wedding both have stated prepping for it,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Given the hype surrounding their relationship, it is no surprise that Sid and Kiara want to keep things on the down low. Once everything is ready and the couple has finished with their prep work will they officially announce their wedding. But till then they do not want to reveal any details”, the source added.

Kiara and Sidharth were seen together in Shershaah, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie emerged as a hit and fans loved their chemistry in the film. Meanwhile, it was also reported that the Shershaah couple will be seen in another film.

According to a report by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's next film is titled 'Adal Badal'. "Sidharth and Kiara will next star in a love story together. The love story revolves around a mystic situation where both their souls get interchanged. Titled 'Adal Badal', the film will see the two in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this," a source was quoted saying by India Today.

On the work front, Sidharth was recently seen in Thank God. He will star in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' and in an action film 'Yodha'. Whereas, Kiara was last seen in the hit film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and is currently working on 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'.