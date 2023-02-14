Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani To Collaborate In Three Projects With Karan Johar? Details Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dominating the headlines since they tied the knot on February 7, 2023. Amid this, the reports are rift that the newlyweds have signed three films together with filmmaker Karan Johar.

According to a report by Mid-day, the newlyweds have contracts with Karan Johar for a few movies. Similar to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's successful Dulhania series, the director has musical, romantic, and comic movies in the works featuring this power couple. The couple has reportedly signed a contract for the rom-com "Adal Badal," which has been backed by Sunil Kheterpal.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had previously collaborated with Karan Johar in Shershaah. The couple captivated audiences with their electric chemistry. KJo's Dharma Productions produced the movie.

The couple got married in an intimate wedding in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in attendance of close friends and family members. A couple of days after their wedding, Karan Johar headed to his Instagram handle and wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…"

"As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever," he further added.