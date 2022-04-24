New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won the hearts of the audience with their amazing chemistry in Shershaah. Their fans also love their off-screen chemistry. The duo are rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. However, it was reported that Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways.

As the rumours of their break-up are going on rounds, Sidharth and Kiara have shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Sidharth shared a picture of himself from Istanbul, Turkey. In the caption, he wrote, "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night."

On the other hand, Kiara has also posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love".

According to a report on Bollywoodlife.com, Sidharth and Kiara have decided to part ways. However, the reason for the duo's breakup is yet unknown. “Sidharth and Kiara have parted their ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they are fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening," the source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.com

“Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well there was a time that many thought they will end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope that they sort it out if there is any possibility," the source added. Sidharth and Kiara never accepted or denied their relationship in public.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He will also star in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Yodha opposite Disha Patani. He will collaborate again with Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God. They were paired opposite each other in Aiyaary.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She will also star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. Kiara will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav