Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Make A Jaw-dropping Figure, And We Are Talking About Their Combined Net Worth

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding affair is the talk of the town, as the duo is ready to tie the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo lit up screens as they featured in 'Shershaah' for the first time and won the hearts of the public with their promotional reels and showups, delighting their fans.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not only emerged as two of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry, but they are also the preferred choice of various directors and advertisers. The power couple has been cashing in with their relationship bagging several advertisements together and has been commanding a high-standard fee.

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, he managed to carve a niche for himself in the industry, being the face of many national and international brands.

According to a report in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra charges a whopping fee of Rs 3 Crore for brand endorsements and Rs 6-8 Crore per film. He resides in his luxurious house in Palli Hills, which is a 3-bedroom apartment designed by SRK's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. His car collection has a Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 Crores and a Mercedes ML 350 CDI worth Rs 66.97 Lakhs.

Kiara Advani on the other hand made her debut in 2014 with 'Fugly', however, rose to fame after her role in 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara also has a ton of endorsements in her kitty, where she charges Rs 1.1.5 Crores for brand endorsements and about Rs 3 Crores per film.

Talking about her car collection, she has a Mercedes Benz E220 D worth Rs. 60 Lakhs and also owns a luxurious apartment in the Planet Godrej skyscraper worth Rs 15 Crore.

Sidharth Malhotra's net worth is close to reaching Rs 100 Crores as it saw an increase of 4-21% year-on-year, while Kiara Advani's net worth stands at over Rs 25 Crores, where combined the power couple's net worth stands around Rs 125 Crore.