Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Dance To Dhol Beats As They Get Grand Welcome At Groom's Delhi Home | Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have taken the internet by storm after sharing their wedding pictures on social media and fans can't stop gushing over them. The couple made their first appearance after the wedding on Wednesday in Delhi. Sidharth's family welcomed the couple at home with Dhol and their home was decorated with lights.

Sidharth and Kiara also danced together with their family. Watch the video here.

A grand welcome for the newlyweds!#SidharthMalhotra and #KiaraAdvani dancing to the beats of dhol in their Delhi house #SidKiaraWedding #SidharthKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/5k0xqEBf34 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 9, 2023

The couple were seen twinning in red outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Kiara looked stunning in a red suit, whereas, Sidharth looked dapper in a red kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

At her wedding, Kiara wore customised kaleeras with K and S initials on them. Moreover, the couple paid tribute to Sidharth's pet Oscar, who passed away last year.

The designer Mrinalini Chandra shared the picture of the kaleeras and explained the meaning behind it. She wrote, "Our signature love story kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical! Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinalini Chandra (@mrinalinichandra)

She further added, "This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us."

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth posted their wedding pictures on Tuesday night. In the caption, the couple wrote the dialogue of their movie Shershaah. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth and Kiara had a private wedding with only close friends and family present. The couple were seen together opposite each in the film 'Shershaah'.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera and will star in Satya Prem Ki Katha, along with Kartik Aaryan. Whereas, Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu and will star in Yodha.