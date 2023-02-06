Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Celebrated Their Sangeet Night With Friends And Family By Dancing Till 4 AM: Reports

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. With all their guests in a row, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun inside the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

On February 5, the lovely couple hosted a grand all-night Sangeet party which went on until 4 am filled with celebrities and the family of the duo. The ceremony was attended by Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, and Manish Malhotra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 Sidharth Malhotra FC 🌸 (@sidharth.malhotra.fc)

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet celebrations started around 11 pm when the couple joined their families and guests on the floor and had an epic time. The report stated that the families gave two separate performances of the actor's popular chartbusters and also joined them on stage.

However, today the soon-to-be-married couple has a lined up busy schedule filled with small rituals and a party in the evening. It is also reported that DJ Ganesh, who was the DJ at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, flew from Mumbai to attend the wedding and will also be playing at the wedding.

Initially, Sidharth and Kiara were supposed to get married on February 6, however, on Sunday night, many reports started claiming that the wedding dates have been now shifted to February 7 and that the dates have changed.

The report of Pinkvilla also claims that Sidharth and Kiara will also be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 inviting Bollywood celebrities and media personalities, as the duo wishes to celebrate their wedding affair with everyone they met and were supported by in their respective journeys.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' after which the duo started dating. However, the two never made their relationship official but were often spotted together.