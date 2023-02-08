Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Arrive In Delhi, Newlyweds Twin In Traditional Red Outfits

After making a striking public appearance at the Jaisalmer airport post their grand wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally arrived in Delhi for their reception. The duo stepped out of their residence to greet the paparazzi with adorable clicks.

Ahead of their Delhi reception, several pictures of the newlyweds surfaced online which saw them donning matching red-coloured outfits. While Kiara opted for an all-red satin suit with a matching dupatta, Sid looked regal in a red kurta pair with white pajama and a multi-coloured dupatta. Take a look:

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in a red anarkali-style kurta which she paired with the same palazzo and golden heels. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings, a mangalsutra and 'chooda'.

She was also seen wearing a vermilion on the forehead, which indicates marital status to a Hindu woman. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra wore a red and white sherwani which he paired with a matching dupatta and brown juttis.

The duo was papped in all smiles, as evident from the pictures. In one of the pics, Sid and Kiara could be seen posing hand-in-hand.