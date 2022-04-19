New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has left his mark on the hearts of the audience after his amazing performance in Shershaah. The fans of Sidharth are eagerly waiting for his next projects. The actor will give a treat to his fans as he has many projects lined up. Now, Sidharth has announced that he will be a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11 am!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Rohit Shetty shared the same picture and wrote, "Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM! #NowFilming @primevideoin @sidmalhotra". The official Instagram account of Amazon Prime India also shared the picture and wrote in the caption, "Watch out for a thrilling ride coming your way tomorrow at 11 am".

Karan Johar commented on Sidharth's post and wrote, "Hero" with a heart emoticon. Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film, Student of the Year in 2012.

In the picture, Sidharth can be seen standing in the police uniform and has sported sunglasses. Fans can't keep calm over this new look. One person commented, "Yehhh sid in uniform... Go rock now", while another fan wrote, "This looks is just wowwwww".

Rohit Shetty has directed the entire cop universe film franchise. It is being reported that his project with Sidharth Malhotra is a web series. The first film in this cop franchise is Singham, followed by Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. He has also directed the blockbuster Golmaal franchise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani, which was released on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from Rohit Shetty's directorial, Sidharth will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will also star in Yodha opposite Disha Patani. He will collaborate again with Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God. They were paired opposite each other in Aiyaary.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav