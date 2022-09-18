Sidharth Malhotra Clicks Selfies And Greet Fans At Delhi's India Gate During 'Yodha' Shoot | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. The actor leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling his fans. Sid who is busy shooting for his upcoming film Yodha was recently spotted in Delhi. A video of the actor is doing rounds on the internet where the actor was seen meeting fans at revamped Kartavya Path and India Gate.

Sidharth was shooting for his film Yodha in Delhi when he visited the Kartavya Path and India Gate. However, what fans' hearts was despite the busy schedule, Sid took some time off and met his fans who were waiting to take a glimpse of their favourite actor.

The Students Of The Year actor was seen clicking pictures with fans and also shaking hands with others making the happiest.

Take a look at the video here:

.@SidMalhotra meets and greets the excited fans at India Gate in New Delhi.



He is currently in the national capital for the shoot of his film #Yodha🎬#SidharthMalhotra



🎥Pallav Paliwal pic.twitter.com/Ez9eD8Okx3 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 18, 2022

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans spammed the comment section. While one wrote, “He is the sweetest n humble man," Another commented, “@sidmalhotra deserves all the love, Happiness & Success".

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. On the other hand, the movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. This marks Dharma Production's first aerial action franchise film. The movie will hit the big screens on November 11, 2022.

On Sid's work front, the actor was last seen in super hit Shershaah. Currently, the actor is preparing for the release of Thank God which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Ajay and Sidharth-starrer will face a clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Ram Setu, which is set to hit the big screens on October 24.

Sidharth will also be seen in Mission Majnu, which also features Rashmika Mandanna. Sid will also appear in web series produced by Rohit Shetty which will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in lead.