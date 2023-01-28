Sidharth Malhotra Blushes After Paparazzi Tease Him On Rumored Wedding With Kiara Advani | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra's latest film 'Mission Majnu' impressed the audience and critics receiving positive reviews as the film was released on Netflix last week. Sidharth Malhotra has also been in the news due to his relationship with actress Kiara Advani, as speculations about their marriage have been doing rounds on the internet, where the duo has zipped their lips regarding the matter.

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted attending the success party of 'Mission Majnu' in Mumbai, where paparazzi teased and asked the actor about his wedding date and wedding preparations.

Right when the actor was entering the building, one of the cameras persons asked him, "Bhai Shaadi Kab Ho Rahi", to which the actor replied "Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu" focusing on the success of the film, where he skipped to give a direct answer.

The video of the incident shared by a popular paparazzo account got interesting reactions from his fans, where one social media user wrote, "The groom is so shy!!" While another user commented, "He's blushing!!" One social media user wrote, "Inki shaadi ka humbhi intezaar kar rahe!" Another wrote, "My guy is blushing". While one more wrote, "Mission Majnu fire hai!!"

Sidharth Malhotra was captured in a comfortable look where he wore a black t-shirt and black track pants with comfortable sports shoes and looked handsome in his cool avatar.

For the unversed, according to News18 Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are touted to tie the knot in February this year at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions are likely to get started on February 4, but the dates are yet to be confirmed.

Kiara Advani earlier was also spotted attending 'Mission Majnu's screening in Mumbai with Sidharth Malhotra and heaped praises from Sidharth's performance in the film.

'Mission Majnu' was released on Netflix on January 20 and is based on real-life events taking place before and during the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.