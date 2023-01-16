Sidharth Malhotra Birthday Special: 5 Best Performances That Prove He Is A Power House Of Performance

Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. The actor, who debuted with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, has since acted in over 18 films.

Sidharth Malhotra, who will soon be seen in the Netflix original film ‘Mission Majnu’, has established himself as one of the most stunning performers of recent times. Be it action or romance, the actor knows how to ace it all.

On Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday, take a look at 5 times Sidharth Malhotra won us over with his performances in films:

Shershah

Easily one of Sidharth Malhotra’s career best performances, the actor swept various awards for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in this Prime Video original film. The film, which also marked the first time on screen pairing of the Bollywood sensation with Kiara Advani, received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike and went on to become one of the highest rated films on IMDb.

Ek Villain

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Ek Villain’ saw the actor playing a gangster turned good man in this revenge drama. Sidharth Malhotra wowed the audiences with his shades of gray and was appreciated for his performance.

Hasee Toh Phasee

One of the cutest rom-coms of the last decade, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starred in this twisted love story that still has fans gushing over it.

Student of the Year

Easily the dreamiest debut of all time, Sidharth Malhotra came into Bollywood with a bang with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The film also starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, but Sidharth Malhotra took not just the ‘trophy’ but also grabbed the most number of eyeballs.

Kapoor & Sons

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles, Kapoor and Sons became one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and also one of the most positively received ones.