Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Wedding Ceremony To Take Place At THIS Time In Jaisalmer; Food Menu And Sangeet Details OUT

One of the most highly anticipated weddings of the year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today, on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple will have a lavish Punjabi wedding ceremony in presence of close family members and friends.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s haldi ceremony was held on Tuesday morning. The couple will reportedly have their wedding ceremony today between 2 PM to 4 PM.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani had a gala time during their Sangeet night on Monday. The couple was welcomed by their family members with special dance performances on the duo’s hit numbers, including Kala Chashmah, Tera Ban Jaaunga and other hit songs like Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna among others.

Close friends of Sid and Kiara including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha and Aakash Ambani attended the pre-wedding festivities of the couple in Jaisalmer. Reportedly, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor also performed for Kiara and her groom and danced on Sidharth Malhotra’s Baar Baar Dekho's hit song Kaala Chasma at the function.

Songs including Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na, Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji, and Patiala Peg were performed by the family members of Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani at their Sangeet. A special composed and sung by Kiara’s brother Mishaal became the highlight of the night.

Reportedly, more than 100 dishes from 10 countries are in the menu to be served to the guests present for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Suryagarh fort. The menu includes international cuisines like Italian, Chinese, South Indian, Mexican, Rajasthani, Punjabi, and Gujarati.

According to a report in IANS, “Jaisalmer’s Ghotwan Ladoo will also be served among the sweets. As we all know that Sidharth belongs to a proper Punjabi family and keeping the taste of his Punjabi relatives in mind, he has taken special care and made arrangements for spicy food for them.”

“There will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with 500 waiters in their dress code. The responsibility of attending to each guest has been given to each waiter. Two to three dishes will be kept at each stall. Besides, many dishes are on the breakfast and lunch menus,” the report further added.